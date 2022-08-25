‘I’d rather take a bite,’ Arlington detective says at trial of cop who shot dog, killed woman

In the courtroom well, a square of space between the jury, judge and defense and prosecutors’ tables, a Tarrant County prosecutor on Wednesday handed a plastic pistol to a homicide detective.

Assistant District Attorney Tim Rodgers placed a container of hot tea, which he said represented a dog, on the floor.

Rodgers took a position opposite Mac Simmons and asked the detective how he would respond if he found himself standing before a charging dog with a human being in the background.

“I’d probably kick it,” Simmons testified.

The Arlington police detective said another person might have a different perception of the threat or other circumstances. Simmons said he would not take a shot at the dog in such a scenario.

“I’d rather take a bite than be in that situation,” Simmons testified.

The demonstration was an attempt to recreate the positions of the people involved in an August 2019 encounter between a former Arlington police officer, Ravinder Singh, and Margarita Brooks, a woman who was lying on a blanket outdoors. Singh fired three rounds from a handgun in an effort to stop a running dog. At least one of the bullets Singh fired penetrated the chest of the dog’s owner, Margarita Brooks, killing her. Brooks was lying behind her dog.

A grand jury indicted Singh on criminally negligent homicide, and a jury has been hearing evidence in his trial this week in 371st District Court in Tarrant County.

The dog weighed about 40 pounds. Singh was summoned to check on Brooks when a man called 911 to report she was unconscious.

Singh graduated from the police academy in February 2019 and completed field training July 1, a month before the shooting.

On cross examination from defense attorney Kathy Lowthorp, Simmons testified that a reasonable person may have perceived a dog as a deadly threat.

Simmons, the lead Arlington police homicide investigator in the criminal case, also testified about a 10-paragraph statement that Singh prepared for the criminal investigation that described his account of the shooting. Singh submitted the statement after viewing his body-worn camera video.

Story continues

In the Aug. 7, 2019, statement, Singh wrote that the dog was barking and “charging right at me.”

Using OC spray (oleoresin capsicum, also known as pepper spray,) a Taser or a baton were not “feasible,” the officer wrote, and his option was to use deadly force.

“I was in fear for my life,” Singh wrote.

Brooks was in grass to his right. “I fired to the left,” Singh wrote.

Prosecutors acknowledge that the bullet removed from Brooks’ body at her autopsy has a mark that indicates it ricocheted and likely first struck the concrete sidewalk beside her. The projectile’s bounce should not be a factor in determining whether Singh was criminally negligent, prosecutors have said.

Throughout the trial, defense attorneys Lowthorp and Rafael Sierra have suggested to jurors that Singh experienced tunnel vision, a phenomenon in which a person’s brain is exclusively focused under stress on a immediate grave threat, when he fired upon the dog.

They have also suggested that the officer’s other options, a baton, Taser and OC spray have a range that would have required the dog to be close to him.

An expert on policing who analyzed the shooting testified for the state earlier in the trial that Singh took a substantial and unjustified risk that someone would be killed when he fired at the dog.

Based on images recorded by the body-worn camera, Singh’s focus appeared to be the dog, not Brooks, the expert, Jonathyn Priest, said Tuesday.

“She’s forgotten here?” Rodgers asked of Brooks.

“Very much so,” Priest answered.

Priest worked as a Denver Police Department officer for 32 years. Now retired, Priest is a consultant on police use of force and an instructor on law enforcement matters.

Law enforcement officers using firearms are trained to be certain of their target and what lies beyond, Priest testified.

Singh’s primary failure was firing knowing Brooks was in the background, Priest said. The shooting was neither reasonable nor necessary under the circumstances, he testified. Brooks, 30, suffered gunshot wounds to her forearm and chest.

A photo of Margarita “Maggie” Brooks from her Facebook page. Facebook

The shooting was a gross deviation from the standard of care and presented a substantial and unjustified risk to Brooks, the expert testified.

Under Texas law, “a person is criminally negligent with respect to the result of his or her conduct when he or she ought to be aware of a substantial and unjustifiable risk that a particular result will occur.”

Singh had other options to attempt to deal with the dog that would not have put a human at risk, the expert said.

Singh may have instead used pepper spray, a baton, a stun gun, his hands or feet, or a loud voice, Priest said.

“Once that bullet leaves the muzzle of the firearm, there’s no calling it back,” he said.

Former Arlington Police Department Officer Ravinder Singh listens as the state calls witnesses to testify on the first day of trial on Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022. Singh is accused of criminally negligent homicide in the 2019 shooting death of Margarita Brooks. Amanda McCoy/amccoy@star-telegram.com

The projectile recovered from Brooks’ body has a marking that indicated that it ricocheted after it struck a hard, unyielding surface such as the concrete sidewalk beside them, before it hit Brooks, Priest testified.

The expert testified the ricochet and the fact that it is not clear whether one or two bullets struck Brooks were not considerations in his analysis.

Singh’s body-worn camera recording of the shooting was played for jurors. The video shows Singh spotting Brooks in the distance and yelling questions when her dog began to bark and run in Singh’s direction.

If he is found guilty, Singh, who resigned from the police department Nov. 1, 2019, faces a maximum of two years in jail and a $10,000 fine.

The trial, over which Judge Ryan Hill is presiding, continued on Thursday afternoon. The state rested its case about 2:45 p.m.