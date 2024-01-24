I’d rather be happy than fast – my husband can keep his ‘pacing’ tips to himself

When it comes to running, my motivation is not to be the fastest or the strongest, but the happiest,' says Bryony

My husband announced that he was going to come on my long run at the weekend. To give me moral support, he said. “Twelve miles is a long way,” he added, mansplaining distance to me, “and I can hold your gels.” I stared at him, entirely unappreciatively. My gels - tiny tubes of sickly-sweet liquid that basically fuel you when you are running for a long time - weigh virtually nothing, and I can fit them easily into the various pockets on my leggings and running jacket. I was hardly heading off like a pack horse. But he was insistent. “It can be like a date night for us!”

Oh, how life has changed.

About a kilometre in, he broke the news to me: he was not on this run in an attempt to increase the romance in our relationship, but because he thought I could do with some help with my ‘pacing’. “If you keep your kilometres at just under seven minutes, I have worked out that you can complete both the Brighton and London marathons in just under five hours.” He tapped his Apple Watch. “I thought I could keep an eye on the numbers and let you know when you are falling behind.”

Reader, at no point have I ever intimated to my husband that I either need or want help with my pacing. I’m very happy with the ‘speed’ at which I go, and I don’t much care that my other half can run a 5k race at least ten minutes faster than me. When it comes to running, my motivation is not to be the fastest or the strongest, but the happiest. And nothing makes me happier than plodding along and managing to run 12 miles at a pace that works for me (and doesn’t leave me hating every last moment of the experience).

Bryony Gordon and training partner Jada Sezer - Sofia Gomez Fonzo

I stood my ground with my husband - or ran it, at a time that felt comfortable. And while he spent the first ten kilometres urging me to hurry up, he had gone curiously quiet by about kilometre 12. In fact, he seemed to have fallen behind me. “You ok?” I asked.

“Yeah,” he sniffed. “Just not used to running at this pace.”

“Would you like me to carry your gels?” I asked.

“I didn’t bring any,” he snapped, “because I don’t need them running at this pace.”

At kilometre 19, the finish line in sight, I grabbed his hand and told him that I had loved every minute of our run. “Yeah, it’s been ok I ‘spose,” he mumbled. At home, I found him hiding in the bathroom, holding a bloodied flannel over his foot.

“Everything alright?” I enquired.

“Yeah it’s nothing.” Just then, a toe nail fell onto the bathroom floor. I went to get him a plaster, and opted not to ask him if he needed help with his pacing.

Donate at: justgiving.com/crowdfunding/BryonysBigChallenge

Recommended

All the mistakes I made on my first run (and how to avoid them)

Read more

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.