‘I’d rather it not be a MAX 9′: Boeing 737 MAX 9s return to skies after door plug disaster

The Boeing 737 MAX 9 made its return to the skies on Friday, after Alaska Airlines flight 1146 took off from Seattle-Tacoma International Airport just before 3:30 p.m.

“I’d rather it not be a MAX 9 but it’s fine,” said one passenger.

Many passengers on board that flight weren’t even aware that it was a 737 MAX 9.

“I mean they wouldn’t let it fly they weren’t sure it would be safe, so I think it’s fine,” passenger Franka Schott said.

The return flight comes weeks after a door plug flew off Alaska Airlines flight 1282, leaving a gaping hole in the side of the plane.

“I saw it and was like, ‘oh wow I wouldn’t want to be in that position’ -- I hope everything and everyone is good, I would be so scared if I was on this plane,” Schott said.

Alaska Airlines said that this flight was part of the first group of 737 MAX 9 planes to complete final inspections.

“Maybe a little bit more scary or scared about it, but I think it’s going to be good -- I mean it’s not normal for doors to fly away,” said passenger Janine Timcke.

Alaska Airlines said the rest of its inspections should be done by next week, and by then they should be back to a full flight schedule.