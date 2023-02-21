‘It’s about d*** time;’ father hopeful after arrest made in connection to daughter’s 2011 cold case

Investigators have made a break in a Miami Valley murder mystery that News Center 7 has been following for over a decade.

More than 11 years after she disappeared and just shy of a decade after someone found her remains in Indiana, an arrest has been made in the Katelyn Markham cold case.

Jonathan Palmerton was arrested Friday and is accused of lying to investigators.

Police searched his home in Butler County Friday after they got a search warrant.

Officers searched another property that day that belonged to Markham’s fiancé at the time of her disappearance. He has not been charged with any crime.

J. Ryan Green is a former law enforcement detective and a former private investigator on the Markham case.

He shared what he know’s about Palmerton.

“We actually got him scheduled for a polygraph examination, and he was a no-show,” Green said.

He told News Center 7′s John Bedell that Palmerton was best friends with Markham’s fiancé.

“[Palmerton] lived so close to Katelyn that if he walked to the end of the street, he could see her building,” Green said.

News Center 7 also spoke with Markham’s father about the new development in the case who said, “It’s about damn time something happened.”

Dave added he feels happy and is encouraged by the arrest.

As for now, no one has been charged or arrested in direct relation to his daughter’s death.

“I’m really praying that this is going to go somewhere because Dave Markham is a close friend of mine,” Green said.

Green is hopeful that Palmerton’s arrest could eventually lead to something that changes that.

He said especially in a cold case, this kind of break can be a sign that investigators have something solid and are working on more serious charges.

“I’m certainly hopeful that this perjury charge will lead to other charges. Maybe not Jon Palmerton, but maybe something that he knows someone confided in him or whatever ... that we can actually get to. Who killed her?” Green said.

Dave said he is grateful for everyone who has kept Katelyn in their hearts and prayers.

This is a developing story and News Center 7 will follow any updates in the investigation.



