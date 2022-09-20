D-Wave Quantum Demonstrates Large-Scale Coherence

LOS ANGELES, CA - (NewMediaWire) - September 20, 2022 - (InvestorBrandNetwork via NewMediaWire) - IBN, a multifaceted financial news, content creation and publishing company, is utilized by both public and private companies to optimize investor awareness and recognition. D-Wave (NYSE: QBTS), a leader in quantum computing systems, software and services, has published a peer-reviewed milestone study of the first large-scale demonstration of coherent quantum annealing. For the first time, the research exhibits dynamics of a quantum phase transition in a large-scale programmable quantum annealing processor using up to 2000 qubits in a D-Wave processor. The announcement reads, "The papera collaboration between scientists from D-Wave, the University of Southern California, the Tokyo Institute of Technology, and Saitama Medical Universityentitled Coherent quantum annealing in a programmable 2000-qubit Ising chain,' was published in the peer-reviewed journal Nature Physics today and is available here. The study shows that the fully programmable D-Wave quantum processor can be used as an accurate simulator of coherent quantum dynamics at large scales. This was demonstrated showing the patterns of kinks' separating correlated spins in almost perfect agreement with exact analytical solutions of the famous Schrodinger equation for an ideal quantum system, completely isolated from outside noise. The density and spacing of kinks depend on, among other things, the speed and quantumness' of the experiment. Measurements of single-qubit parameters were shown to accurately predict the behavior of systems from 8 to 2000 qubits, demonstrating high levels of control in quantum simulations at all scales." "Coherence is the holy grail of quantum computing. By simulating a closed quantum system with no thermal effects at a large scale, we can glean invaluable insights into our processors' computational power and thus increase the ability to find high quality solutions for our customers," said Alan Baratz, CEO of D-Wave. "Ongoing advances in coherence times are an important priority for both our annealing and gate-model programs. The demonstration of large-scale coherence is another step towards demonstrating practical quantum advantage, and today's research is a significant step towards that milestone." To view the full press release, visit https://ibn.fm/iHeMZ About D-Wave Quantum Inc. D-Wave is a leader in the development and delivery of quantum computing systems, software and services, and is the world's first commercial supplier of quantum computers and the only company building both annealing quantum computers and gate-model quantum computers. The company's mission is to unlock the power of quantum computing today to benefit business and society. D-Wave does this by delivering customer value with practical quantum applications for problems as diverse as logistics, artificial intelligence, materials sciences, drug discovery, scheduling, cybersecurity, fault detection and financial modeling. D-Wave's products are being used by some of the world's most advanced organizations, including NEC Corporation, Volkswagen, DENSO, Lockheed Martin, Forschungszentrum Jlich, University of Southern California, and Los Alamos National Laboratory. For more information about the company, visit www.DWaveSys.com. NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to QBTS are available in the company's newsroom at https://ibn.fm/QBTS About IBN IBN has introduced 50+ distinct investor-focused brands over the last 15+ years and has leveraged these unique brands to amass a collective audience of millions of social media followers. In conjunction with 5,000+ syndication partnerships, IBN's broad-based investor-facing brands help fulfill the diverse demands and needs of our rapidly growing base of client-partners. IBN will continue to expand our branded network of highly influential properties, harnessing the energy and experience of our team of specialized experts to exceed the expectations of each of our client-partners. Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the InvestorBrandNetwork website applicable to all content provided by IBN, wherever published or re-published: http://IBN.fm/Disclaimer Corporate Communications IBN (InvestorBrandNetwork) Los Angeles, California www.InvestorBrandNetwork.com 310.299.1717 Office Editor@InvestorBrandNetwork.com

