D-Wave Quantum 'Heralding Next Wave of Computing'

LOS ANGELES, CA - (NewMediaWire) - September 9, 2022 - (InvestorBrandNetwork via NewMediaWire) - IBN, a multifaceted financial news, content creation and publishing company, is utilized by both public and private companies to optimize investor awareness and recognition. D-Wave (NYSE: QBTS) is a leader in quantum computing systems, software and services. Positioned as the only company building both quantum annealing and gate-based quantum computers, D-Wave is committed to delivering customer value through practical applications for complex problems. "D-Wave's quantum computers use qubits, representing many values between zero and one, as well as zero and one simultaneously. Classical computers can only process set values of zero or one, making the ability to solve many complex problems impossible with classical systems. D-Wave's quantum computing products enable companies to solve complex problems across multiple industries, including financial services, manufacturing and logistics, and life sciences sectors," reads a recent article. "D-Wave's current product offerings include Advantage(TM), a fifth-generation quantum computer; Leap(TM), the only real-time quantum cloud service; Launch(TM), a quantum computing onboarding service; and Ocean(TM), a full suite of open-source programming tools." Alan Baratz, CEO of D-Wave, was quoted as saying, "We are heralding the next wave of computing. Just like the creation of the PC, the emergence of the internet, and the proliferation of smartphones and voice assistants, it is our belief that quantum will have far-reaching and industry-disrupting impact, especially in the financial sector." To view the full article, visit https://ibn.fm/TSBp7 About D-Wave Quantum Inc. D-Wave is a leader in the development and delivery of quantum computing systems, software and services, and is the world's first commercial supplier of quantum computers and the only company building both annealing quantum computers and gate-model quantum computers. The company's mission is to unlock the power of quantum computing today to benefit business and society. D-Wave does this by delivering customer value with practical quantum applications for problems as diverse as logistics, artificial intelligence, materials sciences, drug discovery, scheduling, fault detection and financial modeling. D-Wave's technology is being used by some of the world's most advanced organizations, including NEC Corporation, Volkswagen, DENSO, Lockheed Martin, Forschungszentrum Jlich, University of Southern California, and Los Alamos National Laboratory. For more information about the company, please visit www.DWaveSys.com. NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to QBTS are available in the company's newsroom at https://ibn.fm/QBTS About IBN IBN has introduced 50+ distinct investor-focused brands over the last 15+ years and has leveraged these unique brands to amass a collective audience of millions of social media followers. In conjunction with 5,000+ syndication partnerships, IBN's broad-based investor-facing brands help fulfill the diverse demands and needs of our rapidly growing base of client-partners. IBN will continue to expand our branded network of highly influential properties, harnessing the energy and experience of our team of specialized experts to exceed the expectations of each of our client-partners. Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the InvestorBrandNetwork website applicable to all content provided by IBN, wherever published or re-published: http://IBN.fm/Disclaimer Corporate Communications IBN (InvestorBrandNetwork) Los Angeles, California www.InvestorBrandNetwork.com 310.299.1717 Office Editor@InvestorBrandNetwork.com

