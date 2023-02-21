D-Wave Quantum's AI/ML Commercialization Strategy Wins Analyst Conviction; Expects Continued Momentum

Anusuya Lahiri
·2 min read

  • Benchmark analyst David Williams maintained a Buy on D-Wave Quantum Inc (NYSE: QBTSwith a $4 price target.

  • Continuing to expand on its rich product and services, D-Wave shared plans to build a feature selection to optimize model training and prediction for AI/ML applications using the quantum hybrid approach.

  • The feature selection offerings will be available across D-Wave's hybrid solvers and professional services aimed at improving efficiency with a "one-shot" solution vs. an iterative approach of classical alternatives.

  • On the business front, the company disclosed raising additional liquidity of ~$20 million since the end of October through the $150 million equity line of credit (ELOC) agreement established with Lincoln Park.

  • The balance sheet ended the prior quarter with $13.8 million of cash.

  • Williams remains convinced in the company's commercialization strategy, which delivers results, evidenced by the pipeline of 63+ business customers and 34,000 developers worldwide.

  • With the consistent performance improvements coupled with an expanding suite of complimentary compilers, hybrid solvers, and easy access to D-Wave's compute resources, the analyst expects momentum will continue to accelerate.

  • Williams remains encouraged by the innovative product introductions and continued advancement of LEAP access, which has expanded to 39 countries, including Israel, the latest addition.

  • The company also announced initiatives to improve its production and commercial readiness efforts by adopting compliance standards to ensure customer data integrity.

  • The analyst's valuation multiple is in-line with higher-quality quantum peers.

  • If the quantum computing market continues to evolve as predicted and D-Wave's technology roadmap and demand for optimization problems play out as expected, the analyst sees shares deserving of at least an in-line peer group average multiple over time.

  • Price Action: QBTS shares traded lower by 3.40% at $0.9087 on the last check Tuesday.

.

