D&I Weekly News Round-Up: Bias, Gender Equality and More

By Caroline Berns, Head of Diversity & Inclusion and Talent Acquisition, MMEA

Welcome to the latest edition of our Diversity & Inclusion News Round-Up. Today we are talking about the WEF Global Gender Gap Report 2022, how nudges can improve performance reviews, a new UN Women gender equality study, and how remote working can negatively impact promotions.

Proximity bias

Hybrid set-ups and remote work might negatively impact promotions - more actual facetime with people can lead to accidental favouritism due to so-called proximity bias. Interesting article with some insights into what companies and employees can do to prevent this.

Gender equality

UN Women, in partnership with several large multinationals, recently released the latest results of a global bi-annual study, looking at gender equality. “The Levers of Change: Gender Equality Attitudes Study 2022” is a 20-country-wide survey and had some concerning findings, for example about attitudes towards domestic violence. Read more here.

Gender parity

WEF (the World Economic Forum) just released the Global Gender Gap Report 2022, and unfortunately, very little progress was made. From 2020 to 2021, the gap widened by an entire generation and it was estimated to take over 135 years to close – the

Performance review bias

Very insightful HBR article about using behavioural nudges interventions that can influence decision making) to improve performance reviews and make them more fair.

