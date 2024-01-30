D2 students to chat with the International Space Station

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — On Friday, Feb. 2, 2024, a group of students from Harrison School District 2 in Colorado Springs will host a space chat with the International Space Station.

Amateur Radio on the International Space Station (ARISS) will speak directly to students from Stratton Meadows Elementary and Thrive Home School Academy. Students from around the world get to speak to astronauts via ARISS, which holds 60-80 chats per year.









For the past year, Harrison School District 2 students have been learning about space, solar eclipses, and the International Space Station. On Monday, Jan. 29, two former astronauts will visit D2 kids to prepare them for the chat on Friday and will hold an assembly to explain what kids can expect to hear, and what will happen during the call.

A year-long ARISS grant was awarded to Harrison School District 2 and the Thrive Home School Academy kids, providing these opportunities. The mission of ARISS is to administrate contact between the space station and students who are curious about space. They exist to inspire, encourage, and promote exploration and education in technology, science, math, and the arts.

