D20 parents might help decide school library books

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Plans for a Middle School Library Review Committee were presented at a Board of Education meeting for Academy School District 20 (D20) on Jan. 18, 2024. The committee, which would be comprised of staff and parents from the community, would decide which library books should stay in D20’s school libraries and which should go.

At the school board meeting, available to watch on YouTube, Superintendent Jinger Haberer said in her presentation, “We’re going to focus on middle school, and provide an opportunity for middle school parents in D20, alongside teachers and administrators, to have a productive dialogue about the perspectives related to the books in D20 libraries that may be viewed as controversial by various constituents.”

After the Jan. 18 meeting, the D20 Board of Education released the following statement:

“The Superintendent and Board of Education announced preliminary plans to convene a Middle School Library Review Committee comprised of staff and middle school parent community members. We are gathering feedback from our stakeholders, including principals and librarians, before finalizing our proposal. The plan is not yet final, but once it is, the district will announce how it intends to move forward.”

