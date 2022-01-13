D202 Adheres To Shortened Isolation Period For COVID-19 Cases

PLAINFIELD, IL — Required isolation time for students and staff at Plainfield School District 202 who test positive for COVID-19 will be shifting to match guidance from local health departments and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

District 202 officials announced Wednesday evening that people who test positive will only have to isolate for five days, as opposed to the 10 previously required — a discrepancy that raised questions from families. Although the CDC updated its guidance Jan. 6, District 202 was among school districts to maintain a 10-day isolation period.

"Due to the high number of cases and students with symptoms, the District needs to phase in the new guidelines for logistical reasons," reads an email from district officials. "District 202 is prepared to phase in the updated guidance for earlier return for students and staff."

Starting Friday, new return dates will be implemented for students and staff who come into close contact with positive COVID-19 cases. On Jan. 17, following a day off from school due to Martin Luther King Jr. Day, the district will implement new return dates for people who test positive for COVID-19 or have similar symptoms.

The district's COVID-19 updated guidelines, which can be found on its website, note people who test positive or have close contact with a person who has the virus must isolate for five days if asymptomatic. People showing symptoms can be out for a maximum of 10 days, or until the fever and symptoms subside.

Anyone who tested positive or came in close contact with someone with COVID-19 on or before Wednesday can return to school on Jan. 18 if asymptomatic and not diagnosed with COVID-19, according to officials. Those eligible will receive an email, according to the district's message.

The district's COVID-19 dashboard, last updated Jan. 7, shows 958 students and 201 staff members were diagnosed with COVID-19 between Dec. 29 and Jan. 7. This, in combination with bus driver shortages due to a high number of cases, resulted in district officials deciding to use two emergency days and cancel school Jan. 7 and Jan. 10, Patch reported.



