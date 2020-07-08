D2iQ Launches Conductor to Deliver Interactive Kubernetes Training and Education

Self-guided platform enables customization and scalability of cloud native training on actual Kubernetes clusters to up-skill workforces

SAN FRANCISCO, July 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- D2iQ, the leading provider of enterprise-grade cloud platforms that power smarter Day 2 operations, today announced the release of Conductor , a new interactive learning platform that enables enterprises to access hands-on cloud native courses and training. With Conductor, developers and operators can now learn Kubernetes on actual clusters right from their web browser, increasing the team's capability and maximizing resource utilization.

According to a recent D2iQ-sponsored survey with Vanson Bourne, only 23% of organizations believe they have the talent required to successfully complete their cloud native journey. As enterprises move from legacy to cloud native applications, the demand for Kubernetes has significantly increased. However, once moving closer to production and Day 2 operations, they are met with the complexity involved in migrating to a complete Kubernetes environment while also struggling to keep pace with the skills required to maintain it.

Conductor addresses the growing skill gap through hands-on courses and labs that are curated by CNCF-certified engineers and trainers and focused on Kubernetes and the entire cloud native lifecycle, including containerization, CI/CD, observability and security. Through the Conductor Admin interface, administrators can track learner proficiency and ensure training is completed before developers and operators are allowed to interact with the organization's production environment.

Enterprises are under pressure to unlock the benefits of cloud native technologies to reduce costs and accelerate innovation. As the technology evolves, the demand for advanced skills has only increased. With the extreme skills gap, inexperienced and untrained staff can make costly production mistakes. Conductor helps to eliminate these mistakes by enabling developers to immerse themselves in cloud native technology. Through real-time validation, as developers are working on actual Kubernetes clusters, they build the knowledge and confidence that their clusters are in the right state before moving forward.

"The rapid rate of change in IT infrastructure, along with the popularity of Kubernetes has created a critical need for experienced and skilled developers to help navigate the ever-growing complexities of the technology," said Ben Hindman, Co-Founder and Chief Technology Officer, D2iQ. "Conductor leverages more than a decade of experience and pioneering work to provide users with the unique opportunity to practice and build on their cloud native skills, all within their own production environment. Conductor is the latest example of D2iQ's long-standing commitment to providing a complete offering of technology, services, support and training needed to help organizations harness the power of Kubernetes in Day 2 operations."

Conductor is available now. For more information, visit: www.D2iq.com/solutions/ksphere/conductor .

About D2iQ

D2iQ is the leading provider of enterprise-grade cloud platforms that enable organizations to embrace open source and cloud native innovations while delivering smarter Day 2 operations. With unmatched experience driving some of the world's largest cloud deployments, D2iQ empowers organizations to better navigate and accelerate cloud native journeys with enterprise-grade technologies, training, professional services and support. Whether you are deploying your first Kubernetes workload, optimizing your business analytics with Spark or Jupyter, or looking to educate your developers on the benefits of cloud native, D2iQ has the expertise, services and technology to enable you on the journey. D2iQ is headquartered in San Francisco with additional offices in London, Hamburg, Germany and Beijing. D2iQ investors include Andreessen Horowitz, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Khosla Ventures, Koch Disruptive Technologies, Microsoft, and T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. Find us at https://d2iq.com/

