D9 Brewing cites ‘predatory’ practices as it contests $149K lawsuit by SouthState Bank

SouthState Bank is seeking a more than $149,000 judgment against D9 Brewing Co. in Cornelius.

In a complaint filed in Mecklenburg County Superior Court, SouthState is suing D9 Brewing; Community Brewing Ventures — an affiliate of D9, now known as Bevana; John Ashcraft Jr.; and Andrew Durstewitz for breach of contract. It alleges that D9 sold equipment without approval, failed to pay proceeds to SouthState and didn’t pay its loan in full.

SouthState is seeking $149,069.35, including principal, interest through Nov. 6 and attorney fees. Additional interest accrues at $63.77 per day.

ALSO READ: Lawsuit dropped over Texas Pete not being from Texas

“We are contesting SouthState’s predatory practice of repeatedly refinancing loans in 1-year increments as a method to gain further profits,” Durstewiz says in a text message to CBJ.

He says SouthState’s principal balance has been fully repaid — along with interest — but the processes have left D-9 with a balance.

Read more here.

VIDEO: Lawsuit dropped over Texas Pete not being from Texas



