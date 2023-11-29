DA: 1-year-old girl dies from injuries suffered in Black Friday crash on I-495 in Andover

A 1-year-old girl who suffered life-threatening injuries in a Black Friday crash on Interstate 495 in Andover has died, officials confirmed Wednesday.

Troopers responding to a report of a crash on the northbound side of the highway around 3:30 a.m. learned the operator of a 2017 Toyota Camry with New Hampshire plates had lost control and veered off the road, according to Massachusetts State Police.

An investigation revealed that the operator, a 33-year-old woman from Nashua, had driven through the grassy median and down an embankment before hitting a tree.

The infant girl in the woman’s car, also from Nashua, was taken to Lawrence General Hospital with life-threatening injuries before being flown to a Boston hospital, where she ultimately passed away, according to the Essex District Attorney’s Office.

The woman, whose name hasn’t been released, was taken to Lawrence General Hospital with minor injuries.

State police noted that investigators were looking into whether distracted driving played a role in the crash.

There were no additional details immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

