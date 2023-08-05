DA will '100%' seek life sentence against man accused of shooting Stockton sergeant

Attempted first-degree murder and carjacking are just two of the eight charges prosecutors filed on Friday against Sunthawon "Benny" Savon, who they say shot a Stockton police sergeant this week while fleeing in a boosted car.

“He’s looking at more than 25-to-life,” Judge Ronald Northup said at the arraignment in downtown Stockton.

In addition to the courtroom's usual bailiffs and jail guards, three sheriff's deputies stood inside as Savon appeared in a bright red jail-issued jumpsuit.

Sunthawon "Benny" Savon was arraigned on charges of shooting a Stockton Police officer, at the San Joaquin County Courthouse in downtown Stockton on Aug. 4, 2023.

Officer assault

The 20-year-old faces three charges of assault against a police officer with a firearm, in addition to attempted murder and carjacking, the complaint shows.

He was also charged with illegally carrying a gun, ammunition and shooting into a vehicle.

No evidence against Savon has been presented in court at this stage. The court will assign a public defender next week to represent the suspected shooter.

When asked if the defendant's young age could play a role in how he is prosecuted, Lee Neves — a spokesman for District Attorney Ron Freitas — said, “you bet we’re going to go for life, 100%."

Gang connection

Court documents filed Friday provide a glimpse into Savon’s life before he was busted.

According to a warrant written by a Stockton detective and filed in court on Friday, police investigated Savon multiple times in 2022 and found illegal guns in his home.

Gang detectives believe Savon is a gang member, the detective wrote in his search warrant. His status or role in the gang weren't made clear.

When Savon allegedly shot the sergeant on Wednesday, he was on probation for owning an assault weapon, the warrant states.

A chase

Around 3 a.m. on Wednesday, police say they discovered that a 69-year-old man had been carjacked for his Lexus sedan near Knickerbocker and Bedlow Drive, in north Stockton.

The sergeant, whom police have not named publicly, found the car driving near Hillsboro Way and Coventry Drive, less than 3 miles south of the carjacking, the warrant states.

Story continues

The sergeant tried to pull the thieves over, but the driver led him on a chase west toward Gateway Court, according to the warrant.

He followed them to the intersection of Gateway and Kentfield Drive. Two people stepped out of the car. One opened fire with an AK-47-style rifle, the warrant says.

Both people then fled toward an apartment a short distance up the court — kicking off what became a nearly day-long SWAT lockdown and investigation of the neighborhood. Savon was arrested there seven hours later.

Multiple shooters possible

In the warrant, the detective notes that police detained and questioned a 43-year-old man "strongly matching the description of the suspect armed with the rifle" near El Dorado and Jamestown streets after the shooting.

An online search of jail custody records show that man appears to have been released. No evidence has been released publicly tying him to the case.

Savon is the only person currently behind bars related to the shooting, police spokesman Omer Edhah said Friday.

However, “we’re still investigating actively to see how many people were in the car,” Edhah said.

