DA: 14-year-old facing serious charges in connection to stabbing a juvenile outside Boston school

A 14-year-old Boston boy was ordered held on $1,000 bail in court Tuesday on serious charges in connection to the stabbing of another teen near the Jackson Mann School in Brighton, District Attorney Kevin Hayden announced.

The juvenile was charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon causing serious bodily injury, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, armed robber, carrying a dangerous weapon (knife) and resisting arrest, Hayden said.

“It’s always sad to have someone so young before the court on such serious charges, and sad to know that this person’s actions inflicted dangerous injuries on another young person. But these are serious charges and they will be handled appropriately. We’ll provide all the help and support the victim and his family require,” Hayden said.

Shortly before 3:30 p.m. on Monday Boston police responded to reports of a person stabbed at 40 Armington Street in Brighton. Officers located the victim sitting on the sidewalk with stab wounds to his abdomen and left upper ribcage.

According to witnesses description of the suspect and a photo provided by a school official police were able to quickly locate a person matching the description along Ringer Park toward Allston Street.

Police said when officers attempted to place the juvenile suspect into custody he resisted, flailing his legs, clenching his arms and attempted to strike officers with his head.

The juvenile was ordered to have no contact with the victims, to stay away from the Jackson Mann School and the Boston green Academy and to maintain home confinement except for alternative school placement. He will return to court November 21 for a pre-trial conference.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

