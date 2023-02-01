DA: A 17-year-old Methuen man arrested and charged in fatal shooting

A Methuen man has been arrested and charged in the fatal shooting early Sunday morning, according to Essex County District Attorney Paul F. Tucker.

Adrian Isabel, 17, of Methuen surrendered to authorities on Tuesday afternoon. He was charged with murder in connection with the killing of Carlos Bello, 31, of Methuen, Tucker said.

Police responded to reports of shots fired in the area of Haverhill Street in Methuen around 2:06 a.m. Minutes later, the department also was alerted that a male gunshot victim had arrived at Lawrence General Hospital.

Bello was pronounced dead at the hospital.

“I commend the diligent work of the State Police detectives assigned to our office, as well as the Methuen Police, who worked relentlessly to solve this crime,” Tucker said. “We hope this brings some comfort to Carlos’s family and friends.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

