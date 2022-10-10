DA: 2 facing charges after man shot to death outside Fall River restaurant

Two people are facing criminal charges after a man was shot to death outside of a restaurant in Fall River over the weekend.

Jose Pagan, 23, of Fall River, is slated to be arraigned Tuesday in Fall River District Court on charge of accessory after the fact to an assault and battery by discharge of a firearm. Luis Colon, 42, also of Fall River, will be arraigned on a charge of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.

Officers responding to a reported altercation and shooting at Riverside Sports Bar and Restaurant on Rodman Street just after midnight Sunday found a gunshot victim on the ground outside of the establishment, according to the Bristol District Attorney’s Office.

The victim, 45-year-old Jose Roberto Zelaya, was rushed to Saint Anne’s Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

There were no additional details immediately available.

State police homicide detectives assigned to the DA’s office are assisting Fall River police with an investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

