DA: 2 men dead, 2 women injured in Fall River shooting

Two men are dead and two women are hospitalized following an overnight shooting at a home in Fall River, law enforcement officials said.

Officers responding to a report of a shooting on Bank Street found four people suffering from apparent gunshot wounds, according to the Bristol District Attorney’s Office.

The two men who died include the suspected shooter, who apparently turned the gun on himself, the DA’s office noted.

The names of those involved in the incident are expected to be released at a later time on Wednesday.

There is no ongoing threat to the public, according to the DA’s office.

Investigators are now speaking with witnesses and collecting evidence at the scene.

No additional information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

