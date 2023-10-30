DA: 21-year-old man facing assault charges in connection to deadly stabbing inside Melrose home

A 21-year-old is facing assault and battery charges in connection to a deadly stabbing during a “domestic altercation” in a Melrose home Friday evening, according to the Middlesex District Attorney’s Office.

Nathan Baldi of Melrose has been charged with assault and battery by means of a dangerous weapon causing serious bodily injury in connection with allegedly stabbing 47-year-old James Percent inside their Ledge Street residence, District Attorney Marian Ryan said in a statement on Sunday evening.

Percent was found unresponsive and suffering from apparent stab wounds inside his home shortly after 7 p.m. Friday. Percent was taken by ambulance to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead.

ADVERTISEMENT Advertisement

At some point during the altercation, Baldi became involved and sustained stab wounds which he was hospitalized for, officials said.

“The preliminary investigation into this matter suggests that a domestic altercation occurred in the home between Mr. Percent and a woman in the home,” the DA’s office wrote.

The woman has not been identified.

Local and state police are still investigating the incident, but there is no ongoing threat to the public, the DA’s office said.

Baldi will be arraigned Monday in Malden District Court.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW