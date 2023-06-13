DA: 22-year-old facing murder charge in death of 19-year-old on Cape Cod

A 22-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the stabbing death of a 19-year-old man on Cape Cod, authorities said.

Adrian Black, of Taunton, is slated to be arraigned Tuesday in Falmouth District Court on charges of murder and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon in the death of 19-year-old Milteer Hendricks, of Falmouth, according to Cape & Islands District Attorney Robert J. Galibois.

Officers responding to a report of a stabbing at the Gosnold Grove Apartments in Falmouth around 4:45 p.m. on Saturday found Hendricks bleeding from an apparent stab wound, the DA’s office said.

Hendricks was taken to Falmouth Hospital and then flown to Brigham and Women’s Hospital, Boston, where he was pronounced dead on Sunday morning.

Black was taken into custody by state and local authorities after a warrant was issued for his arrest.

State police detectives assigned to the DA’s office are assisting Falmouth police with the investigation.

