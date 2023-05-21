DA: 22-year-old man facing gun charges in Saturday Mansfield homicide

A 22-year-old man is facing gun charges in the Saturday Mansfield homicide that killed a 23-year-old.

Authorities responded to the area of 42 West Church Street around 11:11 a.m. for reports of a shooting inside a Mansfield home.

Upon arrival, police located Samuel P. Waters, 23 suffering from gunshot wounds.

William O’Brien, 22, of Manchester-By-The-Sea was detained yesterday during the initial investigational and is being charged at this time with Carrying an Illegal Firearm and Carrying a Loaded Illegal Firearm the DA’s office says.

O’Brien will be arraigned on Monday morning in Attleboro District Court.

According to the DA’s office, there is no reason to believe the public is in any danger.

The investigation is extremely active at this time and no further information is being released.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

