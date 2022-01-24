DA: 26-year-old man shot at South Shore Plaza has died, police still looking for shooter

BRAINTREE – A 26-year-old man died Monday after he was shot near a clothing store in Braintree's South Shore Plaza mall over the weekend.

Dijoun C. Beasley, of Dorchester, died following the Saturday shooting, the Norfolk County District Attorney's office said. Beasley was shopping in a store on the main floor of the mall when he was shot by another man with a handgun.

No arrests have been made.

“The Braintree police and Massachusetts State Police homicide detectives attached to the Norfolk District Attorney’s Office continue to work together in this investigation,” District Attorney Michael Morrissey said in a statement. “It is very much active and ongoing.”

Police said the shooting, which happened inside the mall near Forever 21 about 3 p.m. Saturday, was gang related. Beasley was taken to Boston Medical Center for treatment.

Mall shooting the third in five years

Braintree Deputy Police Chief Tim Cohoon said in a Saturday press conference that there was an “encounter” between two males.

“One male produced a firearm and shot the other male,” he said.

Cohoon said the shooter immediately left the mall and police are searching for him. He said the shooting "looks like a targeted event. It doesn't appear to be random at all."

Braintree Mayor Chalres Kokoros called the shooting, the second in as many years, "unacceptable," on Saturday.

"We will be working directly with the South Shore Plaza and Simon Properties to come up with solutions to these problems. It's a place that people should be able to go and shop safely. We should not have gunshots being fired while people are out shopping and enjoying a Saturday," Kokoros said.

Braintree Police Chief Mark Dubois said he plans to work with the mayor’s office and mall management to reevaluate security in the wake of the shooting.

"It is a concern, obviously, that we've had several incidents down here," Dubois, who was hired as chief in 2019, said.

Kokoros said he will likely meet this week with the plaza's property owners to discuss safety measures.

"I've lived here my whole life. As mayor, it's very frustrating to have incidents like this occur while people are out shopping on a Saturday. It has to stop," he said.

Previous South Shore Plaza shootings

Earlier this month, 22-year-old Jose Rodriguez admitted to shooting a 15-year-old girl at the mall in 2020. Rodriguez admitted to charges of armed assault to murder, possession of a large-capacity firearm and numerous other firearms charges in Norfolk Superior Court, Norfolk District Attorney Michael Morrissey said in a statement

Rodriguez fled the mall on foot, but was tracked by a police K-9 team and arrested on Granite Street a short distance from the mall. The gun was recovered in a parking garage, police said.

The shooting took place about 4:43 p.m. July 3, 2020, in the Nordstrom wing of the mall and began as an altercation between two groups, authorities said. A 15-year-old girl standing nearby was shot in the hand and chest.

In February 2017, shooting erupted when two members of rival Boston gangs encountered each other in the shoe department of Macy's. No one was injured, and a suspect was arrested several hours later in Quincy.

The man charged with the shooting, Michael J. Spence, of Quincy, pleaded guilty in September 2019 and was sentenced to five to six years at MCI-Cedar Junction followed by three years of probation.

After the incident, the mall stepped up security, including installing an automated phone system to notify all of its 200 stores in the event of an emergency.

