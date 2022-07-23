DA: 3 people arrested during white supremacist rally in Jamaica Plain

Three people were arrested Saturday during an “organized white supremacist” rally in Jamaica Plain, according to Suffolk County District Attorney Kevin Hayden.

Apparent members of the Nationalist Socialist Club, or NSC 131, gathered wearing face masks near the Civil War memorial Saturday morning, and began chanting “off our streets.”

Black Boston Inc. said the group was protesting against LGBTQ lives.

Boston Police said Christopher Hood, 23, of Pepperell, was involved in an altercation with a counter-demonstrator, 27-year-old Seth Rosenau, of Jamaica Plain. Both men were charged with affray and disturbing the peace.

Video shared with Boston 25 News shows Hood, the founder of NSC 131, being taken away by police in handcuffs.

According to DA Hayden, a book reading event was occurring in the area where Saturday’s protest began.

“It’s clear that Boston is a waypoint in the crusade of hate launched five years ago in Charlottesville. The presence of white supremacists at a Jamaica Plain book reading today, like their downtown Boston march earlier this month, is at once a disgrace and a warning. Society everywhere is targeted by these groups, and society everywhere must reject them,” Hayden said.

A third person, 21-year-old Tobias Walker, of Jamaica Plain, was charged with disorderly conduct, disturbing the peace and attempt to commit a crime. Boston Police said Walker threw a recycling bin in the path of people getting into their cars and struck a vehicle with a metal object.

The rally comes just weeks after a demonstration on July 4 weekend by dozens of apparent white supremacists who marched on Boston’s Freedom Trail and allegedly attacked a Black man downtown.

