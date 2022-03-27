DA: 32-year-old man dead after shooting near ATM in Lawrence

An investigation is underway after a 32-year-old male was shot and killed in Lawrence early Sunday morning, according to the Essex District Attorney and Lawrence Police.

The shooting happened just before 2:30 a.m. Sunday near a Bank of America ATM on Essex St.

The victim, who has not been identified, was transported to Lawrence General Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

No arrests have been made and no word on any potential suspects.

The shooting is being investigated by the Essex District Attorney’s Office, the Essex State Police Detective Unit and Lawrence Police Department.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

