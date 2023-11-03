DA: 3rd murder suspect wanted in Holyoke shooting that claimed life of infant surrenders to police

A third murder suspect wanted in connection with a brazen daylight shooting in Holyoke last month that claimed the life of an infant that was delivered after the gunfire struck its mother has surrendered to authorities, law enforcement officials announced Friday morning.

Kermith Alvarez, 28, of Holyoke, turned himself in to face a charge of murder in connection with a shooting that happened in the area of Sargeant Street just after 12:30 p.m. on Oct. 4, according to the Hampden District Attorney’s Office.

Alvarez had been on the run since the day of the shooting and was subsequently placed on the Massachusetts State Police’s “10 most wanted list.”

The shooting sent at least one round flying into a public transportation bus, where a pregnant woman was seated, the DA’s office said.

Police investigate after reports of

Law enforcement officials investigate the scene where multiple were shot, Wednesday, Oct. 4, 2023, in Holyoke, Mass. State police say at least three people, including a person riding a bus, were shot Wednesday in Holyoke following a fight on a downtown street. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

Members of law enforcement stand near police tape while investigating the scene where multiple people were shot, Wednesday, Oct. 4, 2023, in Holyoke, Mass. State police say at least three people, including a person riding a bus, were shot Wednesday in Holyoke following a fight on a downtown street. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

The woman, who continues to recover, was rushed to a nearby hospital in critical condition. The infant, who was delivered, needed life-saving medical services and tragically passed away.

Two other suspects in the shooting have already been arrested and arraigned.

Alejandro Ramos, 22, and Johnluis Sanchez, 30, both of Holyoke, are both facing a charge of murder in the shooting. A judge ordered them both held without bail. They are due back in court in November.

Alejandro Ramos (left), Johnluis Sanchez (right) -- Hampden District Attorney’s Office

About two weeks after the shooting, the DA’s office announced additional arrests of two other people accused of assisting Alvarez in hiding from authorities.

Jose Galarza, 31, and Jay Marie Rosado-Rosario, 29, both of Holyoke, are facing a charge of accessory after the fact of murder in connection with aiding Alvarez.

Alvarez is slated to be arraigned Monday in Holyoke District Court.

An investigation remains ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW