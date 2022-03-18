DA: 76-year-old takes 10-year plea deal in so-called 'mercy killing' of best friend

Mar. 18—A 76-year-old woman who shot her "lifelong" 83-year-old friend three times in the chest in a so-called "mercy killing" agreed to a 10-year prison sentence Thursday as part of a plea deal.

Whether Sandra Bonertz killed Winnie Smith was never in dispute by the prosecution or defense; however, both acknowledged there were "unusual" mitigating circumstances in the fatal shooting.

Shortly after 9 a.m. Jan. 11, 2021, Bakersfield Police Department officers found Bonertz in the Pinewood Glen Retirement Community apartment she shared with Smith, whom she'd known for more than 50 years.

Smith had three gunshot wounds in her chest. The .357 revolver used in what the defense described as a suicide pact gone awry was in Bonertz's lap when police arrived, according to public defender Jano Mattaeo, who represented Bonertz.

"I don't believe there are any winners in this matter," Mattaeo said. "This is not the type of homicide we see every day, the drive-by shooting, the innocent child that gets hit by a bullet ... the murder from a domestic relationship, or somebody who just, for one reason or another, gets mad and shoots somebody. That's not what this was."

Bonertz said she and Smith, who was in severe pain from a car crash she was in weeks prior to her death, were both planning to end their lives, Mattaeo said.

Mattaeo believes that Bonertz was planning to kill herself, but that the "circumstances did not allow for Sandra to take her own life," as people in the retirement community were alerted to what was going on from the initial shooting and intervened.

The DA's office was subsequently able to find evidence that corroborated much of what Bonertz claimed to police, according to Assistant District Attorney Joseph Kinzel. The evidence included Smith was dealing with depression and severe pain prior to her death, and had even approached someone else about ending her life prior to the shooting.

Story continues

However, that person "wisely" refused, Kinzel said.

Prosecutors felt the 10-year sentence was warranted under the circumstances because "a mercy killing is still not a lawful killing," Kinzel added.

"That's the point that I think we want to make very clear," he said. "Although it might be considered a mitigating factor, the law does not provide for friends and family killing each other, even if it's out of mercy."

A statement from Kern County District Attorney Cynthia Zimmer that announced the plea deal, in which Bonertz pleaded no contest to voluntary manslaughter with use of a firearm, also referenced a state law passed in 2015 that "provides for end-of-life care only in very specific, narrow circumstances, under the care of a doctor, and only with safeguards in place that must be diligently followed.

"A friend or family member who takes the life of another, even if out of a belief that it is a merciful act, does so in direct violation of criminal homicide laws," her statement added.

Mattaeo said accepting the plea deal was "not an easy decision," but it was one that offered Bonertz a chance at life after prison, in approximately eight and a half years. (California law requires people convicted of violent crimes to serve at least 85 percent of their sentence.)

Because Bonertz was charged with murder, as well as an enhancement that a firearm was used, she could have faced a maximum potential sentence of 40 years to life, according to Mattaeo. Bonertz had no prior criminal record, but even so, she could have faced a sentence of 13 years on a lesser charge because of the weapon allegation, he added.

"And unfortunately, Ms. Bonertz now has to, whatever years she has left on this earth, she's going to be living those lonely, and in grief," Mattaeo said.

Bonertz is due back in court April 15 for sentencing.