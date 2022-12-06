DA to announce arrest in large drug, firearm investigation in Lowell

The Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan is set to announce the conclusion of a large-scale investigation into the possession of illegal firearms and drugs in the city of Lowell and surrounding communities. The investigation resulted in multiple arrests, according to Ryan.

The announcement is set to happen at 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

Lowell Police Superintendent, Massachusetts State Police, and the Drug Enforcement Agency are going to be in attendance as well.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

