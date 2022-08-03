DA to announce indictment against man accused of killing Rochester police officer

District Attorney Sandra Doorley is scheduled to announce the criminal charges Wednesday against Kelvin Vickers, the 21-year-old Massachusetts man accused of fatally shooting Rochester Police Officer Anthony Mazurkiewicz.

Vickers is accused of shooting Mazurkiewicz and his partner, Seno Sang, in an ambush as the two worked a plainclothes detail on the evening of July 21 on Bauman Street. Sang was shot in the leg and is recuperating.

The two were inside a van, hunting for a murder suspect.

Doorley is holding an 11 a.m. news conference about the indictment, which has been handed up by a grand jury.

If Vickers is accused of the intentional murder of a police officer, meaning he must have known the targets were law enforcement, he could be charged with first-degree murder. A conviction would bring a sentence of life without parole.

In an earlier criminal complaint, he was charged with second-degree murder, attempted second-degree murder, second-degree assault, and two counts of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

