Suspect indicted on murder charge in death of young woman found dead in woods in Beverly

Law enforcement officials on Wednesday announced a murder indictment in connection with an investigation into the death of a 20-year-old North Andover woman who was found dead in the woods in Beverly.

An Essex County grand jury has indicted John Carey, 63, on a charge of murder in the strangulation death of Claire Gravel in 1986, Essex District Attorney Jonathan W. Blodgett said during a news conference.

Gravel’s body was discovered in the woods on the northbound side of Route 128 in Beverly on June 30, 1986. In the hours before she was murdered, Gravel played softball, and then went to Major Magleashes’ bar with her teammates on Washington Street in Salem.

Blodgett said investigators followed up on dozens of tips over the last 36 years and that “evidence secured from Claire’s clothing was instrumental” in securing the murder indictment.

Carey is currently serving a prison term at NCI Concord for a 2008 convicted. He’ll be arraigned on one count of first-degree murder in Salem Superior Court at a later date.

Gravel would have turned 57 earlier this month.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW