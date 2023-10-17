DA announces 2 more arrests in connection with Holyoke shooting that claimed life of infant

Law enforcement officials on Tuesday announced two additional arrests as part of an ongoing investigation into a shooting in Holyoke earlier this month that claimed the life of an infant that was delivered after gunfire struck its mother.

Jose Galarza, 31, and Jay Marie Rosado-Rosario, 29, both of Holyoke, are facing a charge of accessory after the fact of murder in connection with a shooting that happened in the area of Sargeant Street just after 12:30 p.m. on Oct. 4, according to the Hampden District Attorney’s Office.

Rosado-Rosario was arraigned Monday in Holyoke District Court, where her bail was set at $5,000. Galarza is slated to appear in court on Tuesday.

Galarza and Rosado-Rosario are accused of assisting Kermith Alvarez in hiding from authorities since the shooting. Alvarez remains at large.

“Alvarez is actively avoiding law enforcement,” the DA’s office said in a statement last week. “The firearm used in this incident has not been recovered, and he should be considered armed and dangerous.”

ADVERTISEMENT Advertisement

Alejandro Ramos, 22, and Johnluis Sanchez, 30, both of Holyoke, have been charged with murder in the shooting.

The shooting sent at least one round flying into a public transportation bus, where a pregnant woman was seated, the DA’s office said.

The woman was rushed to a nearby hospital in critical condition. The infant, who was delivered, needed life-saving medical services and tragically passed away.

Anyone with information on Alvarez’s whereabouts is urged to contact state police detectives at 413-505-5993 or troopers assigned to the department’s fugitive section at 1-800-527-8873.

Rosado-Rosario is due back in court on Nov. 17.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW