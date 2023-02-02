DA announces 2nd arrest in connection with fatal Methuen shooting

A second arrest has been made in connection to the fatal Methuen shooting early Sunday morning, according to Essex County District Attorney Paul F. Tucker.

Kelvin Francisco-Perez, 22, of Lawrence was arrested Wednesday by Customs and Border Patrol agents and Port Authority Police while waiting for a flight at JFK airport in New York City.

Francisco-Perez was charged with murder and armed robbery related to the killing of Carlos Bello, 31, of Methuen, Tucker said.

On Sunday, Police responded to reports of shots fired in the area of Haverhill Street in Methuen around 2:06 a.m. Minutes later, the department also was alerted that a male gunshot victim had arrived at Lawrence General Hospital.

Bello was pronounced dead at the hospital.

On Tuesday, Adrian Isabel, 17, of Methuen surrendered to authorities. He was arrested and charged with murder in connection with the killing Bello as well.

On Wednesday, Isabel pleaded not guilty in Lawrence District Court. Isabel is being held without bail.

Massachusetts officials plan to begin the process of extraditing Francisco-Perez from New York in the next few days.

The case is being investigated by the Essex County District Attorney’s Office State Police Detective Unit, as well as detectives from the Methuen and Lawrence Police Departments.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW