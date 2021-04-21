DA announces charges against East Bay deputy in deadly shooting

Danville officer Andrew Hall is also on administrative leave right now after shooting and killing 33-year-old Tyrell Wilson last month.

Video Transcript

DIANA BECTON: Good afternoon, everyone, and thank you all for coming today. I'm Dana Becton, district attorney for Contra Costa County. Earlier today, my office filed criminal charges against Danville police officer Andrew Hall related to a fatal shooting on November the 3rd, 2018. Officer Hall is a deputy sheriff with the Contra Costa sheriff's office, and was assigned to Danville at the time of the shooting.

Officer Hall is charged for causing the death of Laudemer Arboleda. Mr. Arboleda was shot nine times by Officer Hall on November 3, 2018, in Danville. Our office, for the first time in recent history, has filed criminal charges against a police officer for their actions during a shooting.

Officer Hall is charged with voluntary manslaughter and assault with a semi automatic weapon. Our charges-- these charges are felonies. And due to Officer Hall's unreasonable force used during the 2018 shooting of Mr. Arboleda, the charges also include enhancements, personal use of a firearm. The second felony count, an assault charge, also has an enhancement for Officer Hall's unlawful activity causing great bodily injury to Mr. Arboleda.

Overall, Officer Hall could face 22 years in state prison, and he would be prohibited from being a Peace Officer if convicted. I should underscore that Officer Hall is presumed innocent under the law, and these criminal charges are allegations.

Ultimately, I am confident a jury of Officer Hall's peers will review this case with great care and consideration, and ultimately hold Officer Hall accountable. The unnecessary death of Mr. Arboleda underscores the need for law enforcement personnel to better understand those who are suffering from mental illness.

To review some of the timeline of events leading up to the shooting, on November 3, 2018, at 11:03 AM, Danville Police Department officers responded to a call reporting that Laudemer Arboleda rang the doorbell of a resident on Cottage Place, and was lingering in the area.

Mr. Arboleda subsequently drove away from the neighborhood in a 2014 silver Honda. Officers initiated a traffic stop of Mr. Arboleda's vehicle. When the officers exited their patrol car to approach him, Mr. Arboleda drove away from the officers. Additional patrol cars-- cars joined the traffic pursuit, which lasted for a total of about nine minutes and reached maximum speeds of around up to 50 miles per hour.

Mr. Arboleda continued to drive towards Front Street in Danville. Officer Hall, who was not involved in the initial pursuit, stopped his vehicle in front of the approaching pursuit. As Mr. Arboleda slowly maneuvered between Officer Hall's vehicle and another police vehicle involved in the pursuit, Officer Hall ran around the rear of his vehicle and fired his semiautomatic pistol at Mr. Arboleda. Mr. Arboleda was hit nine times.

As Officer Hall fired, Mr. Arboleda's vehicle continued into the intersection of Front Street and Diablo Road, and struck a 2006 silver jeep occupied by an adult citizen. Officers responded and found Mr. Arboleda in his car unresponsive, with his foot on the gas pedal. He was taken to San Ramon Valley Medical Center and pronounced dead at 11:44 AM.

The filing of this case took time. It took time due to the backlog of prior law enforcement involved fatal incidents my office is investigating. I am doing everything that I can to end this backlog and to ensure our independent investigations conclude in an expeditious manner.

Last year, I completely retooled my office's approach to investigating these complex and sensitive incidents. I have instilled a new team approach to these investigations to ensure we have independent, and to ensure that we are thorough. I am committed to publicizing the results of our investigations. Further, if we do not file charges, we will release a full public report.

Officer Hall used unreasonable and unnecessary force when he responded to the in progress traffic pursuit involving Laudemer Arboleda, endangering not only Mr. Arboleda's life, but the lives of his fellow officers and citizens in the immediate area. We in law enforcement must conduct ourselves in a professional and lawful manner when interacting with the public.

Officer Hall's actions underscore the need for a continued focus on de-escalation training and improved coordinated responses to individuals that are suffering from mental illness. In terms of next steps, Officer Hall will be arraigned before a judge. We do not have a timeline yet on when that will happen.