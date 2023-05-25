DA announces criminal charges filed against ex-Greensburg police chief

The Westmoreland County District Attorney has announced the criminal charges filed against former Greensburg police chief Shawn Denning.

Denning is facing charges in connection to an audit of a room that was designated for the destruction of evidence.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE >> Ex-Greensburg police chief facing federal drug charges

The audit happened in February 2023. Detectives found a single backpack with a various number of illegal steroids and suspected psilocybin mushrooms that were missing.

Investigators said that Denning had access to this room as the chief, and the backpack was part of a drug case in which he was the investigating officer.

The case had been classified as previously closed, and the backpack was slated for destruction but was never actually destroyed.

RELATED >> Sources: Officer given desk duty in connection to ex-Greensburg police chief’s alleged drug dealing

Detectives were not able to find the backpack or the drugs inside.

Denning is charged with theft by unlawful taking or disposition, tampering with or fabricating physical evidence and tampering with public records or information.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

Only 2 Pittsburgh police officers showed up for weekend shift in the East End Student shot, killed outside Pittsburgh’s Oliver Citywide Academy; 15-year-old charged Shots fired near Market Square in Downtown Pittsburgh VIDEO: ‘The trauma is too much’: Teacher’s union leader reacts to shooting death of Oliver Citywide student DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts