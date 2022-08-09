DA: Anthony Waiters, man convicted in torture of Tracy teen, could be released on parole

San Joaquin District Attorney Tori Verber Salazar speaks during a press conference at the DA's Office in downtown Stockton on Tuesday about the upcoming state parole board hearing for Anthony Waiters. Waiters, who was convicted in 2010 of torturing a 16-year-old boy, is up for parole after serving 11 years. Verber Salazar, who is against granting him parole, called for Stockton citizens to write in to the DA's website to also protest Waiters' release.

A man convicted in 2010 of torturing a teenager imprisoned at a Tracy home could be released as early as this month following a decision by the California parole board, according to the San Joaquin County District Attorney's Office.

"This is not a man who should ever be by children," District Attorney Tori Verber Salazar said at a news conference Tuesday opposing the release.

From our archives: Anthony Waiters found guilty in torture of Tracy teenager

Anthony Waiters was found guilty on Nov. 23, 2010, of participating in the beating, cutting and burning of a then-16-year-old boy who was chained to a fireplace in the home of Waiters' neighbor for a year beginning in 2007. The victim, who has since been identified as Kyle Ramirez, escaped from the home in December 2008.

Verber Salazar highlighted the charges Waiters was found guilty on including torture, aggravated mayhem, injuring a child, child abuse and false imprisonment by violence. He was sentenced to life in prison and has served 11 years so far, according to Deputy District Attorney Angela Hayes, who prosecuted the case.

From our archives: Innocence protests can't spare Anthony Waiters as judge sentences him to prison

San Joaquin County Deputy District Attorney Angela Hayes speaks during a news conference at the DA's Office in downtown Stockton on Tuesday.

In March, the California Board of Parole Hearings granted Waiters parole, according to a statement by the DA's office.

At his parole hearing, Waiters told the board he was motivated by "alcohol, unresolved grief, companions that didn't have my best interest at heart," according to a letter from the DA's Office opposing his parole. Waiters was also diagnosed with a personality disorder, the letter said.

"I'm not faulting the parole board in general ... but in this case, they got it wrong," Hayes said Tuesday.

Tracy Police Department Chief Sekou Millington said Tuesday that witnesses in Waiters' case have expressed concern about receiving threats if he was released. Ramirez sent Gov. Gavin Newsom a letter expressing his opposition to Waiters' release, Hayes said.

Story continues

Tracy Police Chief Sekou Millington speaks during a press conference at the DA's office in downtown Stockton on Tuesday.

Newsom has requested that the parole board review its decision at a hearing scheduled for Aug. 16 in Sacramento. If the decision is affirmed, Waiters could be released as early as Aug. 19, according to the DA's statement.

Return to Recordnet for updates on this developing story.

Record reporter Aaron Leathley covers business, housing, and land use. She can be reached at aleathley@recordnet.com or on Twitter @LeathleyAaron. Support local news, subscribe to The Stockton Record at https://www.recordnet.com/subscribenow.

This article originally appeared on The Record: Anthony Waiters, man convicted in torture of Tracy teen, could be paroled