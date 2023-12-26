DA: Apparent homicide under investigation at Lawrence apartment building

Authorities are investigating after a person was found dead inside a Lawrence residence on Tuesday.

Officers responding to 243 Salem Street around 7:48 a.m. for a well-being check on a person at the apartment building located an unresponsive victim in the basement, according to the Essex County District Attorney’s Office.

The unresponsive victim was pronounced dead at the scene and law enforcement officials say the death is being investigated as an apparent homicide.

The identity of the victim is not being released at this time.

Authorities do not believe there is an ongoing threat to the public.

The incident remains under investigation by the Essex County District Attorney’s Office SPDU and the Lawrence Police Department.

No further information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

