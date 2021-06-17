DA argues to move Sheriff Lujan's trials outside Rio Arriba County

Jun. 17—A special prosecutor in a pair of criminal cases against Rio Arriba County Sheriff James Lujan wants to move the lawman's trials out of the remote courtroom in Tierra Amarilla where a jury was unable to reach a verdict earlier this month on the first set of charges.

Ninth Judicial District Attorney Andrea Reeb argues in a motion filed Monday in state District Court it would be difficult to find impartial juries to retry Lujan in the case that resulted in a mistrial and for his upcoming trial in the second case.

Defense attorney Jason Bowles did not respond to a request for comment.

Lujan, 60, was tried this month on charges of aiding a felon and bribing a witness in a 2017 incident in which he was accused of helping Phillip Chacon, a former Española city councilor, evade police after Chacon led officers on a high-speed chase.

Jurors heard nearly two days of testimony and deliberated for about seven hours over two days before declaring they were deadlocked 8-4 in favor of acquittal.

Lujan faces three additional counts of resisting, evading or obstructing an officer in a separate case involving Chacon.

He is accused of arriving drunk at Chacon's house in March 2020 as police were executing a search warrant and trying to take over the operation from local officers and New Mexico State Police.

He remains sheriff but has lost his authority to carry a gun, drive a police vehicle and make arrests.

Reeb cited extensive media coverage of both cases and Lujan's initial trial, the sheriff's position and influence in the community, the size of the tiny courtroom in Tierra Amarilla and security issues as some of the reasons for a change of venue.

Among the most concerning issues, Reeb wrote in the motion, was a barbecue Lujan's wife held outside the courthouse during a lunch break.

"Jurors were present in the vicinity and could see this activity and could hear deputies at the BBQ from open windows," the motion says.

Story continues

She also took issue with logistics: While Lujan and his attorney were seated in the center of the courtroom, the motion says, Reeb was sitting in the jury box. Some jurors, who were seated around the courtroom, said they could not see Reeb unless she stood up. The motion also says Lujan's family members would look directly at jurors or try to get their attention.

Reeb is requesting the future trials be held in the counties of Chaves, Doña Ana or San Juan, where the cases have had little media coverage, security can be properly enforced and the jury will be separated from Lujan and his family.

A hearing for the motion is scheduled Monday.