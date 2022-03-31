DA: Arrest error led to Peeping Tom's light sentence

Mar. 31—A man charged with secretly filming family members while they were naked has been given a one-year probation prior to sentencing because of an error in the arrest procedures, Otsego County District Attorney John Muehl reported Wednesday.

Andrew P. Amodeo of West Harrison was arrested in September 2020, accused of unlawful surveillance for setting up a spy camera in his family's vacation house in Fly Creek. He initially pleaded not guilty to eight felony counts, but this month admitted guilt to one charge of second-degree unlawful surveillance, according to a media release Wednesday from the district attorney's office.

"It's kind of a twisted case," Muehl had told The Daily Star in 2020. He explained more details during a phone interview March 30.

In summer 2018, Amodeo set up a secret camera in the bathroom of the Fly Creek house. "It was disguised as a USB charger, but it was actually a camera. It was motion activated, so when anybody came into the bathroom, it would record them," Muehl said. "It was plugged into the outlet by the sink so it was facing the shower."

Muehl believes the camera would have recorded many people during a one-week August vacation, but Amodeo only saved videos of two female relatives undressing, and one child.

The husband of one victim worked in a family business with Amodeo, and "discovered numerous surreptitiously recorded videos by Mr. Amodeo and alerted law enforcement," according to the release.

Amodeo was indicted in May 2021 after a multi-month state police investigation. However, an investigator in the Westchester district attorney's office failed to read him his Miranda warnings as required, Muehl said. As a result, Amodeo's confession was not allowed to be used in court.

"The statement got suppressed on us. It really made our case much more difficult. So in order to ensure a conviction in this case, we agreed to defer sentencing, and leave it up to the judge after he's been on probation for a year," Muehl said. "It's not something that I would normally do, but based on the issue we had with the evidence ... we kind of had to capitulate."

Amodeo has publicly denied his guilt. Usually, the DA office waits until after a trial verdict to publish a media release.

"But in this case, I felt that it was a good idea to send it out, because this shuts him up. He can no longer deny that he did it. And this way everybody knows that," Muehl said. "He was very contrite when he pled guilty, he seemed very remorseful. I don't know what he was thinking."

Sentencing is scheduled for March 13, 2023. The class E felony carries a prison sentence of one to four years, but the decision will be up to Otsego County Court Judge John Lambert.

"I certainly hope that he does well on probation, and hopefully straightens himself," Muehl said.

Mike Forster Rothbart, staff writer, can be reached at mforsterrothbart@thedailystar.com or 607-441-7213. Follow him at @DS_MikeFR on Twitter.