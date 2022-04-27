DA: Arrest made in 1988 murder of an 11-year-old Salem, NH girl whose body was found in Lawrence

The Essex District Attorney says an arrest has been made in the 1988 murder of Melissa Tremblay.

74-year-old Marvin “Skip” McClendon Jr. of Bremen, Alabama was arrested Tuesday night and is charged as a fugitive from justice. He is in the custody of the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office and will be arraigned in an Alabama court on Thursday.

The timing of his return to Massachusetts is unknown, pending his decision to waive rendition.

McClendon Jr. worked as a Massachusetts corrections officer from 1970 to 2002 and had been a person of interest “for some time,” according to investigators. “We believe we have the right person,” said Essex District Attorney Jonathan Blodgett.

Investigators specializing in cold cases worked diligently with Lawrence Police during the investigation. They say that evidence recovered from the victim’s body was instrumental in tying McClendon Jr. to the scene. Officials say he was doing carpentry work at the time of the murder.

“The family [of Melissa Tremblay] was very relieved,” said Blodgett. “[They are] very happy that the police involved in this matter never gave up.”

The body of 11-year-old Tremblay was found on September 12, 1988, in the old Boston & Maine Railway Yard near Andover Street and South Broadway in Lawrence. She had been stabbed to death. Her leg had been severed by one of the trains and there was ample evidence of a struggle.

On the day Tremblay was found dead, her mother had let her wander the streets for hours unsupervised while she went to a Lawrence social club with her boyfriend.

2018 COVERAGE: 30 years later, friend seeks answers in unsolved Melissa Tremblay case

Tremblay was from Salem, New Hampshire.

In the decades that followed, while her killer was still on the loose, friends in her hometown hoped for justice.

One of those friends spoke with Boston 25′s Bob Ward in 2018.

“We all had to grow up without her, continue on our lives without her, get married, have children, all these things,” said Andrea Ganley, Tremblay’s friend. “She is forever eleven and we’re all adults.”

Story continues

Essex Victim Advocates contacted surviving members of Melissa’s family last night and again this morning.

“I want to thank everyone involved in this investigation from beginning to end,” DA Blodgett said. “Their tireless pursuit of justice for Melissa has brought us to this moment. We never forgot about Melissa, nor did we give up on holding her killer accountable.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW