‘Huge relief’: 18-year-old man to be arraigned on murder charge in death of Salem State University

An 18-year-old man was arrested Wednesday night on charges in connection with the fatal shooting of a Salem State University basketball player.

Missael Pena Canela, of Salem, is slated to be arraigned Thursday in Salem District Court on a charge of murder in the death of freshman student Carl-Hens Beliard, according to Essex District Attorney Paul F. Tucker and Salem Police Chief Lucas Miller.

Officers responded to a report of a shooting in the area of 22 Forest Avenue just before 1:30 a.m. and found the standout basketball player from Worcester in a crashed vehicle suffering from apparent gunshot wounds, Tucker said.

Beliard was rushed to Salem Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

In a statement, Salem State University President John Keenan said, “This has been a tremendously difficult day for our entire campus community and for those that knew Carl best.”

Beliard is listed as a freshman forward on the Salem State Vikings basketball roster.

Worcester Public Schools confirmed in a statement that Beliard was a member of the 2023 Worcester North High School state championship basketball team.

Worcester Superintendent Rachel H. Monárrez described Beliard as an “accomplished athlete whose life ended just as it was just beginning.”

Tucker said Beliard’s death was the result of “senseless gun violence.”

“This senseless gun violence is tragic not only for the victim’s family but for the SSU community and beyond,” Tucker said.

“It is a huge relief to our community to have this arrest made so quickly as our campus is hurting, and I hope brings a moment of comfort to Carl’s family and friends,” said President Keenan. “Please continue to keep Carl’s family members, friends, classmates, and so many others in your thoughts.”

This shooting comes just days after a 19-year-old man was fatally shot on the campus of Worcester State University. Officials say there is not connection between the shootings.

The investigation remains ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

