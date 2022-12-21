DA asking for seized funds

Dec. 21—Ector County District Attorney Dusty Gallivan has filed paperwork asking an Ector County District Court judge to give his office more than $23,000 that was seized during a drug arrest last month.

According to an Odessa Police Department report, undercover officers acquired a search warrant affidavit for a home in the 800 block of Lindberg after seeing a vehicle pull away from the suspected drug house, pulling it over for a traffic violation and finding a baggie of marijuana inside.

When officers conducted the search on Dec. 1, they found more than 12 ounces of marijuana, 3 grams of Xanax, 2.6 grams of cocaine, a handgun and $23,265 the report stated.

Jasmine Mesa admitted her common-law husband of 11 years Joel Munoz Romero had been selling marijuana for several months.

Romero was arrested Dec. 7 on suspicion of delivery of marijuana, more than one quarter ounce, less than five pounds, a state jail felony. He was released from the Ector County the same day after posting a $4,000 surety bond.

Gallivan filed a forfeiture motion against Romero and Mesa Monday in the 70th Ector County District Court.