DA asks judge to reconsider ruling in protester arrest

Jun. 2—SWAMPSCOTT — Prosecutors are asking a judge to reconsider an earlier ruling barring them from referencing alleged prior confrontations involving activist Ernst Jean Jacques when he stands trial on charges that he hit an 80-year-old Donald Trump supporter during a protest in December.

In court filings, the Essex District Attorney's office is requesting that they be allowed to tell a jury about an incident that allegedly occurred moments earlier, in which Jacques was seen shadow boxing and allegedly challenged a man in the Trump group to "take this down the street."

The encounter is detailed in an unsealed investigatory interview of Swampscott police Capt. Joseph Kable, who said he put his hand on Jacques' shoulder and warned, "if you do that you'll be arrested," before realizing he was in plainclothes — a Patriots shirt he donned because he'd also been a target of Trump supporter Dianna Ploss's anger. Ploss had been organizing the demonstrations since last spring.

Kable said he went to put on a police jacket and when he was returning was told about the alleged incident involving the 80-year-old Trump supporter.

A judge is taking the matter under advisement.

Jacques, 32, of Haverhill, is charged with assault and battery on a person 60 or older. He was arrested after police initially reported that he'd punched the 80-year-old woman. Video provided by his lawyer later showed that he had raised an open hand in her direction — a distinction prosecutors say is irrelevant because, they say, he still struck her.

His arrest has led to public outcry, including an independent investigation, protests at the police station, and calls from two members of the town's Select Board for the District Attorney to drop the case.

In a motion, prosecutor Danielle Doherty-Wirwicz argued that the earlier encounter reported by Kable should be allowed as evidence of Jacques's state of mind that day, showing intent, motive and that the incident with the older woman was not a mistake or accident, as the defense argues.

Kable's interview and a report are attached to the motion, and depict a scene in which the five Swampscott officers assigned to the weekly protest were forced to call for help from nearby departments and the state police after the crowd grew to between 50 and 60 people, including the new group Jacques was a part of, called "Out Now."

Kable said the group was more confrontational than prior demonstrators who were part of the Black Lives Matter movement, going right up to a bicycle rack barrier that had been erected around the Trump group. Kable asked if the group would consider moving across the street and said they would not.

At the same time, he said police were concerned that Ploss, in earlier livestreams, had derided Swampscott police and told supporters she needed bodyguards and for them to bring weapons.

Another pre-trial hearing in the case is scheduled for Aug. 18.

Courts reporter Julie Manganis can be reached at 978-338-2521, by email at jmanganis@salemnews.com or on Twitter at @SNJulieManganis.