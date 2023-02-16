DA asks public for help in case of missing Mass. mother who vanished more than 30 years ago

Authorities are renewing their call for help in connection with an ongoing investigation into a missing Massachusetts mother who vanished without a trace more than 30 years ago.

Clotilde Arruda, a native of the Azores who later moved to Fall River, has not been seen or heard from since 1988, when she was reported missing at the age of 33, according to the Bristol District Attorney’s Office.

At the time of her disappearance, Arruda was said to be living with her husband and their 8-year-old daughter at 128 Pearce Street in Fall River. She had been working at F&F Braid Company, which was located on the same street.

Arruda’s husband, Robert Tremblay, previously claimed that she left him in 1988 for another man, although the DA’s office said there is no evidence that he ever reported her disappearance to law enforcement.

Despite Tremblay’s claim, there has been no trace of Arruda since that time, and family members reject the idea that she voluntarily ran off with another man, according to investigators.

Family members also noted that Arruda was “extremely close” to her daughter and that the idea of her voluntarily leaving her daughter behind “is not possible.”

A neighborhood resident expressed disbelief with Tremblay’s explanation of his wife’s disappearance, calling Arruda a “loving mother who was inseparable from her daughter.”

Both Arruda’s family and neighbor believe something suspicious happened to her.

Arruda’s disappearance is being investigated as part of the DA office’s “Missing Persons Initiative.”

Anyone with information on Arruda is urged to contact Lt. AnnMarie Robertson of the Massachusetts State Police at 508-961-1918 or Lt. John MacDonald of the Fall River Police Department at 508-324-2796.

