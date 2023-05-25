DA asks for tighter bail restrictions on Anthony Patterson

Editor’s Note: If you know or suspect that anyone under 18 is being sexually or physically abused, call the Texas child abuse hotline at 1-800-252-5400.

The Wichita County District Attorney's Office wants to slap tighter bond restrictions on Anthony Patterson who is accused of multiple child sex offenses.

The DA filed a motion Wednesday for stricter bond conditions on Patterson after he posted millions of dollars in cash bonds since he was first arrested in February 2021.

"Allegations of sexual interactions with children over multiple decades indicate that the Defendant is a risk to children," the DA claims in the motion. "The Defendant has access to a tremendous amount of wealth, which shows the ease at which he could flee the jurisdiction."

The DA said the current conditions of Patterson's bond do not require him to report his home or place of employment to the Community Supervision Office, "Which makes it impossible to monitor his movements."

The motion also claims the current conditions do not:

Allow for a search of his person, home or vehicle.

Prohibit him from visiting places where children gather, such as schools or playgrounds.

Require random drug and alcohol testing.

Impose a curfew or restrictions on where he can travel within Wichita County.

Require him to check in in person to the Community Supervision Office.

Prevent him from seeking "commercial sexual activities with children over the computer."

The motion also claimed his bond conditions do not require him to pay a fee for his pretrial supervision, "which is unfair to others who must pay for the supervision."

The DA asked 78th District Court Judge Meredith Kennedy to impose tighter restrictions, "as the current conditions of bond do not adequately protect the community or guard against flight risk."

A bond hearing for Patterson is set for Thursday, June 1.

Nineteen charges have been listed against the former car dealer involving an eight-year-old girl and 10-year-old girl with whom he allegedly had sexual contact with in 2017.

Additionally, a woman came forward this month and claimed Patterson sexually assaulted her at his homes in 2004 and 2005 when she was 15 and he was in his late 20s.

Patterson has been in and out of jail five times since his initial arrested, paying large sums of bail for each release.

His trial on the charges from 2017 is set for late October.

