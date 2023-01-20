DA: Baldwin, armorer to face involuntary manslaughter charge in 'Rust' death

Jan. 19—First Judicial District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies plans to charge actor Alec Baldwin with involuntary manslaughter in connection with the shooting that claimed the life of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of his Rust production near Santa Fe in October 2021.

Armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, whose job was to safely manage firearms and ammunition on the set, will face the same fourth-degree felony charge for her role in the shooting, the district attorney announced in a statement Thursday morning.

"No charges will be filed specific to the non-fatal shooting of 'Rust' director Joel Souza," the statement says.

Assistant director David Halls already has signed an agreement to plead guilty to a charge of negligent use of a deadly weapon, the statement says. "The terms include a suspended sentence and six months of probation."

Court records said Halls was the last person to touch the prop gun before Baldwin, who was holding the revolver when it discharged the live bullet that killed Hutchins and wounded Souza. Halls handed the revolver to Baldwin during a rehearsal inside a church building at the Bonanza Creek Ranch south of Santa Fe, calling out "Cold gun!" to indicate it contained no live ammunition and was safe for the actor to handle, court records said.

"If any one of these three people — Alec Baldwin, Hannah Gutierrez-Reed or David Halls — had done their job, Halyna Hutchins would be alive today. It's that simple," said Andrea Reeb, the special prosecutor appointed by the district attorney to handle the case. "The evidence clearly shows a pattern of criminal disregard for safety on the 'Rust' film set. In New Mexico, there is no room for film sets that don't take our state's commitment to gun safety and public safety seriously."

Baldwin has said he didn't pull the trigger before the revolver fired, but an FBI forensic report determined it could not have fired if the trigger wasn't pulled.

Attorneys for Baldwin and Gutierrez-Reed criticized the district attorney's decision to file charges in statements issued shortly her announcement.

"This decision distorts Halyna Hutchins' tragic death and represents a terrible miscarriage of justice," Baldwin's attorney, Luke Nikas of the New York law firm Quinn Emanuel Urquhart and Sullivan, wrote in an email.

An attorney for the Hutchins family issued a statement lauding the decision.

"Our independent investigation also supports that charges are warranted. It is a comfort to the family that, in New Mexico, no one is above the law," wrote Brian J. Panish of the Los Angeles-based firm Panish Shea Boyle Ravipudi LLC.

Carmack-Altwies and Reeb will formally file charges in New Mexico's First Judicial District Court before the end of the month, according to the statement.

After the charges are filed, each defendant will be issued a summons to appear in court, the statement says.

Hutchins, considered a rising star in the industry, and Souza were shot in the early afternoon of Oct. 21, 2021. Hutchins was struck in the chest and Souza was hit in the shoulder.

A Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office investigation into the incident centered on how live bullets appeared on the film set and why one was placed in Baldwin's gun.

In December 2021, Baldwin appeared on ABC and maintained he did not pull the trigger of the weapon. By February 2022, Hutchins' family had filed a wrongful death lawsuit against Baldwin and others in First Judicial District Court, claiming Gutierrez-Reed and Seth Kenney, the owner of PDQ Arm & Prop LLC in Albuquerque, a company that had provided ammunition for the production, had failed to perform basic safety checks and didn't follow basic gun safety rules.

In October, Baldwin announced he'd reached a settlement agreement with Hutchins' family. The cinematographer's husband, Matthew Hutchins, said the movie would resume filming in 2023.

Nikas said in a statement Thursday, "Mr. Baldwin had no reason to believe there was a live bullet in the gun — or anywhere on the movie set. He relied on the professionals with whom he worked, who assured him the gun did not have live rounds. We will fight these charges, and we will win."

Gutierrez-Reed's attorney, Jason Bowles, said in a statement she "has been very emotional and sad about this tragic accident. These charges are the result of a very flawed investigation, and an inaccurate understanding of the full facts. We intend to bring the full truth to light, and believe Hannah will be exonerated of wrongdoing by a jury."

Halls' attorney, Lisa Torraco, said he'll continue to cooperate with the District Attorney's Office.

"Mr. Halls and I worked closely with the D.A. in an attempt to get closure for Mr. Halls, and for the family of Ms. Hutchins and Mr. Souza," Torraco wrote. "Both families deserve this matter not to be litigated for the next year or so. The pain should not drag on, but healing should begin. Mr. Halls hopes for changes in the film industry so this never happens to anyone again.

"At the time of the incident, all fingers were pointed to Mr. Halls with ridiculous and exaggerated allegations," Torraco added. "We appreciate the time and effort put into the case by the D.A., Ms. Carmack-Altweis. She obviously did a complete and objective review of the credible evidence and determined that Mr. Halls was the least culpable. ... Mr. Halls is in pain over this incident and he cannot begin to imagine the pain suffered by the Hutchins and Souza families. He prays for their healing."

Panish wrote that members of the Hutchins family "want to thank the Santa Fe Sheriff and the District Attorney for concluding their thorough investigation and determining that charges for involuntary manslaughter are warranted for the killing of Halyna Hutchins with conscious disregard for human life. ...

"We support the charges, will fully cooperate with this prosecution, and fervently hope the justice system works to protect the public and hold accountable those who break the law," he added.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.