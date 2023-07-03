DA: New Bedford gunshot victim died behind wheel in attempt to drive self to hospital

A young man who was shot in New Bedford early Monday morning died behind the wheel as he tried to drive himself to the hospital, authorities said.

Officers responding to a report of shots fired in the area of Tallman and North Front streets shortly after midnight spoke with witnesses who said they heard loud bangs that sounded like gunshots, according to the Bristol District Attorney’s Office.

During a subsequent search of the area, the DA’s office said officers found Lorenzo Gomes, 20, of New Bedford, suffering from apparent gunshot wounds inside his vehicle on Belleville Avenue.

Gomes attempted to drive to the hospital before losing consciousness in his vehicle, according to investigators. He was rushed him to Saint Luke’s Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

There was no immediate word on any suspects in the shooting.

Massachusetts State Police detectives assigned to the DA’s office are assisting New Bedford police with a homicide investigation.

