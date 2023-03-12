DA: Blackstone man facing murder charges after fatally stabbing man inside home

A Blackstone man is facing murder charges after allegedly stabbing a man inside his home Saturday morning, the Worcester County District Attorney’s Office announced.

Investigators responded to a home on Blackstone Street at 11:15 a.m. for a report of an assault. A 42-year-old man was discovered inside the home suffering from apparent stab wounds. The victim was transported to a Rhode Island hospital where they were pronounced dead.

Investigators from the Blackstone Police Department and Massachusetts State Police then arrested a 32-year-old man, charging him with murder and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon causing serious bodily injury.

The DA’s office says they will not release the identities of the suspect or the victim because the incident was domestic in nature.

The suspect is expected to be arraigned in Uxbridge District Court on Monday.

