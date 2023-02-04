DA blames Selma officer’s slaying on California’s ‘get out of jail’ cards for criminals

Fresno County District Attorney Lisa Smittcamp said Friday she’s not sorry for speaking out about the state’s criminal justice system following this week’s killing of Selma Police Officer Gonzalo Carrasco Jr..

Smittcamp has faced some push back from Gov. Gavin Newsom and others who allege she is using the officer’s death as a platform for politics.

“We have to take this opportunity for people in the community to take responsibility and get involved in the voting process. The way this state is going there is no accountability and no responsibility for the people who commit crimes,” she said.

“The Department of Corrections is letting people out left and right. Get out of jail cards are being handed out and this has to stop. Because as we can see now, it is creating more victims, more blood shed and more violence in our communities. “

Police say Carrasco was shot to death on Jan. 31 by convicted felon Nathaniel Dixon, who got out of prison early.

Dixon, who is charged with first-degree murder and could face the death penalty, allegedly shot Carrasco several times in a quiet Selma neighborhood.

Smittcamp has said several times Dixon would have still been in prison had the state not reformed its criminal justice system.

She appeared at a press conference Friday along with Sheriff John Zanoni and Selma Police Chief Rudy Alcaraz, who provided an update on the investigation.

While Smittcamp expressed her condolences to the family of the slain officer, the Selma police department and the citizens of Selma, she also took the opportunity to assail Gov. Gavin Newsom and the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation.

“Officer Carrasco was a fine human being, he was our hope for the future,” Smittcamp said. “But he was stolen away by someone who had no regard for human life.”

Dixon was well known to Selma police having been arrested several times since 2019. His criminal background included charges for firearms possession, robbery and drug possession, court records show.

In March 2022, he pleaded no contest to being a felon in possession of a firearm and was sentenced to serve five years, four months in prison. But he was released by September 2022 and placed on Post Release Community Supervision.

Smittcamp said Dixon was able to accrue time credits in prison, allowing him to be released early.

In general, time credits can be earned by attending classes, good conduct and getting a GED.

But under Proposition 57, approved by the voters in 2016, CDCR was able to enact regulations to increase the amount of good conduct and program credits that people could earn.

The overall goal was to reduce the state’s prison population.

But Smittcamp challenged the use of the time credits, saying they are arbitrarily being granted.

“In the old days when an inmate was sentenced to five years and four months that was gospel,” she said. “Now those time credits are manipulated by the Department of Corrections.”

The Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation could not be reached for comment.