DA: Bodies of missing Medford men found in storage unit, suspect arrested and charged with murder

The bodies of two missing Medford men have been found in a storage unit according to the Middlesex County District Attorney’s office.

Pavel Vekshin, 28, and Kiryl Schukin, 37 were last seen on March 30 and were reported missing by friends and coworkers on Sunday, April 9.

On April 16, investigators located the bodies of Vekshin and Schukin inside a storage unit on North Beacon Street in Brighton, both men succumbed to stab wounds.

Leonid Volkov, 37, of Medford, who was known to the victims has been arrested and charged with murder.

Just before midnight on April 14, investigators executed a search warrant on a Brighton storage unit that had been rented by the Volkov using one of the victims’ names.

Upon entry into the unit, they were able to locate the bodies of both men inside rubber storage bins. The body of Schukin had been dismembered and bleach, rubber gloves, and items belonging to belonging to Schukin and Veshkin were also located.

The Chief Medical Examiner has ruled the cause of death of both men as a homicide.

Initial investigations show that Schukin had been a guarantor on the lease for the apartment of Volkov in Medford.

During a lease extension, Schukin had recently declined to be the guarantor resulting in Volkov’s eviction.

Investigators believe that Volkov and Schukin met in a rented U-Haul truck, which Volkov was driving, on March 29, 2023.

Volkov was also seen on video entering and leaving the victims’ building in the days following the last time Vekshin and Schukin were seen.

Police located the U-Haul that Volkov and Schukin met in at the storage facility where the bodies were found.

Investigators believe the defendant was using it to transport items from the victims’ Locust Street apartment to the storage facility.

Medford Police Chief Jack Buckley said there is no danger to the community.

Volkov is being charged with murder, and according to the DA’s office, additional charges are expected in the coming days.

Volkov will be arraigned in Somerville court on Tuesday, April 18 in Somerville District Court.

This case is being investigated by the Middlesex District Attorney’s Office, Medford Police Department, and Massachusetts State Police.

Anyone with information regarding this homicide is asked to call Massachusetts State Police at 781-897-6600 or the Medford Police Department at 781-391-6767.

