DA: Body of missing Holbrook man found in abandoned building

The body of a missing Holbrook man was found Thursday in an abandoned building, law enforcement officials said.

The Norfolk District Attorney’s Office said that the body of 49-year-old Steven O’Donnell was found in a building located a short distance from his Evelyn Road home. He had been missing since Tuesday.

State police homicide detectives assigned to the DA’s office joined Holbrook police at the discovery site and made the determination that there is no suspicion of foul play at this time.

The cause of O’Donnell’s death will be determined by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

On Wednesday, Holbrook police said they believed O’Donnell was endangered but noted that there was no threat to the public.

There were no additional details immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW